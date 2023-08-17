Abbott, TxDOT announce record $142 billion transportation investment

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a record $142 billion in total investment for Texas’ transportation infrastructure. The record investment includes the unanimous adoption of the $100 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for transportation projects to enhance safety, improve congestion and connectivity, and preserve Texas roadways.

This is a $25 billion increase in total investment from the previous year. The 2024 UTP includes more than $2 billion in funding in the Beaumont District, which includes money for the following projects:

Approximately $831 million for the US 69 corridor through Hardin, Tyler and Jasper counties

More than $112 million for Baytown area projects including widening SH146 south of I10

An additional $207 million for projects along I-10 and US 69 in Beaumont

Approximately $3 million for new sidewalks and ramps throughout the district

$145 million will be going towards widening projects along US 90 in Liberty County

“Thanks to our booming economy, Texas has achieved a major milestone in our transportation infrastructure with this record $142 billion investment that will strengthen our roadways and build a next-generation transportation network,” said Governor Abbott. “Through this record transportation investment project, the State of Texas will further improve roadway congestion and safety to meet the growing needs of Texans in our large metros, rural communities, and everywhere in between. This plan will not only connect Texans from every corner of our state, it will also bolster our economic growth and ensure Texans and businesses continue to thrive for generations to come.”

Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg Jr. said of the infrastructure money, “This historic investment in our transportation system is critically important to help meet the needs of our fast-growing state. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Abbott and our Texas Legislature, Texas continues to see growth in the transportation investments needed to support a world-class transportation system focused on safety and congestion relief.”

“This plan will help the lives of all Texans for years to come as we work to move people and goods safely and efficiently in our rural, urban, and metropolitan areas,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “TxDOT is already putting these resources to work with a record number of projects aimed at improving safety and saving lives on our roadways.”

In February, Governor Abbott announced TxDOT’s proposed 2024 UTP, estimated to be $15 billion more than the 2023 UTP. With the State of Texas providing a majority of the funding, the 2024 UTP includes a total investment of over $142 billion for all development and delivery projects, right-of-way acquisition, engineering, routine maintenance contracts, and UTP construction funding.

The over $10 billion of average annual investment programmed in the UTP over the next 10 years is expected to bring an estimated $18.8 billion per year in economic benefits, per the Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s analysis. These benefits are a result of increased labor income and business output, as well as the addition of 70,500 direct and indirect jobs. Many of the projects in this plan are roadway segments identified on Texas’ 100 Most Congested Roadways list.

Texas Clear Lanes congestion-relief projects will see an increase in funding, supporting $66.7 billion total investment for completed, under-construction, and planned non-tolled projects since 2015. Funding for rural projects also increased to $19.2 billion, a major jump from $2.2 billion in the 2016 UTP. The UTP is a planning document that guides the development of transportation projects across the state.

Additionally, the UTP identifies public transportation, maritime, aviation, and rail investments. Projects are selected by TxDOT and local transportation leaders based on effectiveness in addressing criteria such as safety, pavement condition, capacity, and rural connectivity, with opportunities for public input at the both the state and local levels. More information on the UTP projects is available here.

