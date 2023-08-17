George Norman Mabe, a man known for his love of dance, his dedication to family, and his unwavering faith, was born on November 2, 1950, in Highlands, Texas. He was the beloved son of Norman Mabe and Ruth Johnson. On August 14, 2023, George left this world to join the Lord.

In 1973, George embarked on the journey of marriage with Denise Mabe, and together, they brought two beautiful children into the world, Danny and Lindsay. Their home was in Sheldon, Texas, where their love and family flourished for a decade. Later, in 1984, George found his professional calling at CenterPoint Energy, dedicating nearly three decades to his work before retiring in 2013.

However, it was on the dance floor that George truly found his passion and left an indelible mark. In December 1985, dancing became his newfound love, and he honed his skills at Dale’s C & W Dance Studio. A skilled dancer in the Waltz, East Texas Swing, and Texas Two Step, George affectionately earned the moniker “The Texas Dancer.” He became a regular presence at dance halls like Whiskey River, Junction, Palomino, Show Downs, Stetsons, Dallas Club, Silverado’s, and the Livingston VFW. Through his love of dance, George formed enduring friendships and found kindred spirits.

In October 1990, George married Mary Candelier Mabe, the love of his life. Mary’s children, Chris and Lauren Kubin, became an integral part of George’s life. George and Mary spent most of their married life in Channelview, Texas, but eventually moved to Thicket, Texas, after George’s retirement. They referred to their place in Thicket as Mabe’s Paradise. George and Mary were both interested in some of the area’s history and were extremely impressed with some of the legends of Big Foot. Their shared love of dancing was a bond that deepened their connection, and Mary’s unwavering support for George’s dancing dreams was a testament to their love. If you are friends with George on Facebook, you probably remember his post about his legs shaking because the weekend is coming and it’s time to get to dancing. George would make a post weekly about where he would be for the weekend and always invited his dance partners to show up and join him. George loved dancing, but he also loved teaching dance. He was especially proud to see that his granddaughter Kassidy Mabe also had a love for dancing. He would say “she gets that from me.”

The years weren’t without challenges, as Mary battled health issues that demanded George’s steadfast care and support. He stood by her side through medical journeys, hospital stays, and the ups and downs of her health. Her passing in 2022 left a void in his heart, but George found solace in the companionship of his beloved dogs, Sasha and Nyla.

A devout Christian, George found comfort and community in his church, forging meaningful friendships along the way. His faith was unwavering, and those who knew him could see his Christian values reflected in his actions and interactions.

George was preceded in death by his wife Mary Mabe, his mother Ruth Johnson, father Norman Mabe, and fur babies Bubba and Sasha. Left to cherish his memory, son Danny Mabe and wife Kasey, daughter Lindsay Mabe and boyfriend Vincent Santos, granddaughter Kassidy Mabe, step-children Chris Kubin and wife Kelly and Lauren Kubin, step-grandchildren Colt and Caleb Kubin, sisters Amelia Foster and her life partner Calvin, and Tonia Sherrouse and husband Larry, niece Shawna Smith and husband Dennie, nephews Jody Ferguson and Curtis Musick and wife Andrea, and numerous paternal brothers, sisters, other nieces and nephews, family members, friends, and dancing partners.

As George takes his place in his Heavenly Home, his legacy lives on. His love of dance, his devotion to family, and his steadfast faith serve as reminders of the remarkable man he was. When you hear a song that makes you want to dance, may you think of George, “The Texas Dancer,” and remember the joy he brought to the world.

