Ralph Douglas Wilson was born July 7, 1958 in Cleveland, Texas to parents, Donald Ellis Wilson, Sr. and Betty Joyce Squier Wilson. He passed away in Houston, Texas on August 12, 2023 at the age of 65.

Doug served our country in the US Navy for 14 years and was a longtime resident of Clute, Texas. He enjoyed watching television, reading novels, and playing computer games.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ellis Wilson, Sr.; brother, Donald Ellis Wilson, Jr.; and grandparents, Robert and Ollie Squier. He is survived by his beloved mother, Betty Joyce Huntington and husband Dorsey; brother, Robert Wilson and wife Karen; 7 nieces, 1 nephew, and numerous great nieces and great nephews. A Memorial Service will be held in his honor on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 3pm in the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland, Texas.

