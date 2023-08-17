Ralph Douglas Wilson

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Ralph Douglas Wilson was born July 7, 1958 in Cleveland, Texas to parents, Donald Ellis Wilson, Sr. and Betty Joyce Squier Wilson. He passed away in Houston, Texas on August 12, 2023 at the age of 65.

Doug served our country in the US Navy for 14 years and was a longtime resident of Clute, Texas. He enjoyed watching television, reading novels, and playing computer games.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ellis Wilson, Sr.; brother, Donald Ellis Wilson, Jr.; and grandparents, Robert and Ollie Squier. He is survived by his beloved mother, Betty Joyce Huntington and husband Dorsey; brother, Robert Wilson and wife Karen; 7 nieces, 1 nephew, and numerous great nieces and great nephews. A Memorial Service will be held in his honor on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 3pm in the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland, Texas.

Previous articleGeorge Norman Mabe
Next articleDerwood “Charlie” Marice Beasley
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.