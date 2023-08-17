Derwood “Charlie” Marice Beasley, 104, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Liberty. He was born on October 1, 1918, in Lotus, Louisiana, to the late William Robert Beasley and Rosie Belle Pearson Beasley. Charlie graduated from Liberty High School, with the class of 1935. He received his bachelor’s degree from George Washington University. Charlie was dedicated to his faith in the Lord. He was a proud member of the First Baptist Church in Liberty where he remained faithful in attendance for as long as his health would allow.

Charlie proudly served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army during WWII, on the administrative side.

Charlie pursued many interests, some of which included photography, and researching his ancestry. He was an avid collector of coins and stamps. Charlie was a generous man, who looked for ways to help others, he was also a man of integrity.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of sixty-six years, Mary Jane Edwards Beasley; his brothers Oren Beasley, Robert Beasley, and Collis Beasley; his sister Ethel Beasley; his grandson Jason Beasley; and his great-granddaughter April Beasley. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his sons Richard Beasley and wife Cecelia and Robert Beasley; his grandchildren Mitchell Beasley and wife Jeannie, David Beasley and Catherine Williamson and husband Casey; his great-grandchildren Chris Beasley, Greg Beasley and partner Jaci Sackett, Chase McDonald, Destiny McDonald, Cameron Beasley and partner Destiny Barton, Kaylin Beasley, Caiden Beasley, Brantley Williamson, Jaxson Williamson, and Delaney Williamson; his great-great-grandchildren Kalonie Beasley, Zael Ixta and Zaylin Ixta; his brother James Beasley and wife Suzanne; his sister-in-law Avis Beasley and Barbara Beasley; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Mitchell Beasley, David Beasley, Chris Beasley, Greg Beasley, Cameron Beasley and Casey Williamson.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:30pm until 7:30pm, on Friday, August 18, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street, in Liberty. A funeral service will be held at 10am, on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Allison Funeral Service, with Bro. Glenn Leatherman officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Cooke Memorial Cemetery, Liberty, Texas 77575.

Online condolences and memories can be made at www.allisonfuneralservice.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

