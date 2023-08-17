Ryan Shannon “Cowboy” Melancon, 54, of Hull, Texas went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, August 7, 2023. Cowboy was born on June 3, 1969, to Gordon Elbert Melancon and Ginger Lee Johnson, in Harris County, Texas. Pappy loved his family, and everyone he met. He never met a stranger. He loved listening to his music, spending time with family and friends, and gardening. Uncle Ryan loved to eat Mexican and seafood. He enjoyed crabbing and playing darts. Ryan will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Cowboy is preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles Carrell; nieces, Ivy Shannon, Aizley Grace Shannon, and Jennifer Musselwhite.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Kimberly Melancon of Hull, Texas; father, Gordon Melancon of Hull, Texas; mother, Ginger Lee Johnson Teer of Honey Island, Texas; step-mother, Helen Gilbreath and husband James of Como, Texas; sons, Cord Melancon of Baytown, Texas, Kyzer Melancon and wife Laurynn of Hardin, Texas; step-daughter, Payten Meadows and fiance, Michael Mouton of Lumberton, Texas; brothers, Pee Wee Melancon and wife Kimberly of Batson, Texas, Tully Melancon and wife Leann of Moss Hill, Texas, Bo Melancon and wife Donna of Liberty, Texas, Dane Robinette of Winne, Texas, Keith Lafrance of Liberty, Texas, Thomas “Bubba” Carrell and wife Heather of Hardin, Texas; sisters, Benjie Carrell and husband Joe of Honey Island, Texas, Shaon Musslewhite and husband Mel Walters of Honey Island, Texas, Wanna Vestal and husband Bobby “Bubba” of Hardin, Texas, Tracy Hughes and husband Jesse of Honey Island, Texas, Charlene Carrell of Hardin, Texas; grandchildren, Huntley Melancon, Pais’lea Melancon, Karter White, Kamdyn White, Zaedyn Mouton; many loving relatives and a host of friends. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023, 2:00 pm at Calvary Tabernacle Ministries, 28333 FM 770 Batson, Texas 77519 with Brother Kyzer Melancon officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry cemetery in Batson, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 1:00 pm until service time at Calvary Tabernacle Ministries.

Honoring Cowboy as pallbearers are Robert Murphy, Allen Espino, Zaven Hill, Jimmy Paul, Kelbie Holder, Ryan Carter, Sam Mohn, and Vernon Fregia, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the A.C.T.S. Program at New Life Pentecostal Church, 2510 Jefferson Dr. Liberty, Texas 77575. 936-776-9543. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Ryan “Cowboy” Shannon Melancon please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

