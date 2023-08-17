Carroll Lee Traywick, 77, of Devers, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at his residence in Devers, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. Carroll was born on July 22, 1946, to the late Robbie Jewel Traywick and Vera Irene Pettigrew in Horatio, Arkansas.

Lee, known by many as Arkie, loved his family immensely. He was a large and intimidating man, but to those closest to him, he was a gentle giant. He loved hunting and being outdoors. He raised his family to be independent and to take care of each other. He believed in a hard day’s work and that you reap what you sow. In his younger days, you could find him at the Fish Trap Hunting Club in Devers. He enjoyed spending his days teaching his children to hunt and provide for themselves. He could fix anything from a small motor to a large piece of equipment. He lived a simple life and was content with the simple things.

Mr. Traywick is preceded in death by his parents, Robbie “Slew” and Vera Traywick; brothers, Wallace Traywick, Winifred and David Traywick; sisters, Wanda Lee and Wanese Bautsch; son, Vernon Traywick; daughter, Cathy Traywick Jones; wife, Jean Traywick; great-grandsons, Cooper Lee Hoarau and Dustyn Lynn Fulton; great nephew, Darrick Traywick; sister-in-law, Lalon and Margo; and brother-in-law, David.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving daughter, Donna Traywick and husband Michael Moon; brother, Glen Dale Traywick; grandchildren, Colleen and husband Jeremy, Joseph, Chelsi, Seth and wife Chelsey, Cortney and husband Vic, Alisha, and Lucas and wife Marsha; great-grandchildren, Raegen, Keegan, Anthony, Josie, Carter, and Walker; nephew, Steve and wife Christi Bautsch; great-nephew, Riley Bautsch; great-nieces, Savannah and Alayna; son-in-law, Anthony Jones, numerous of loving nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends.

Honoring Carroll as pallbearers are Joseph Rayon, Seth Traywick, Lucas Hughes, Jeremy Hoarau, Steve Bautsch, and Riley Bautsch. Honorary pallbearers are William Rayon, Daryl Freeman, Robbie Traywick, Darrin Traywick, Wayne Traywick, Kent Bautsch and Anthony Jones.

Cremation is under the direction of Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas. The family will have a private memorial service for Mr. Carroll. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Carroll Lee Traywick please visit our Sympathy Store.

