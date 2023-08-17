Little Jason “Mookie” Robert Tucker, III, born on October 29, 2022, in Baytown, Texas, gained his heavenly angel wings on August 11, 2023, in Houston, Texas.

“Dearest baby boy, please know that our greatest blessing was having you.”

Heaven’s gain was our loss when our Lord called our angel home. Mookie came into this world nine months ago and was taken from us way too soon.

Mookie had the biggest blue eyes and a smile that lit up a room. He loved nothing more than to be held by those he loved the most and had the gift of knowing when others needed to be comforted. Mookie enjoyed listening to music with his mom, playing with his toy-fishing pole, watching PJ Masks, Marvel’s Spidey and Amazing Friends and yelling as loud as he could just to hear his beautiful voice. He also loved playing with his mom and his siblings. Mookie will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

He was greeted in Heaven by his grandmother Leticia Gail Tucker; and his aunt Barbie Bachman. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his mother Ryyan Bossett and father Jason Tucker, Jr.; his sisters Emmaleigh Tucker, Abigail Tucker, Julliana Tucker, and Kaylee Tucker; his aunts and uncles Brittany Tucker, Jasmine Garrison, Chester Bossett and Ashton Bachman; his grandparents Christina Bachman, Brandon Bossett, Derwin Brown, Kerri Davenport, and Jason Tucker; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Ashton Bachman, Chester Bossett, Jason Tucker, Jr., and Derwin Brown.Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Open House Ministries, 3605 Highway 146, Liberty, Texas. A celebration of Jason’s life will begin at 12pm, at Open House Ministries. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Linney Cemetery in Dayton, Texas.In honor of Mookie, if sending flowers, the family would love to fill the room with blue and white flowers. We encourage those attending the service to wear something blue for his celebration.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

