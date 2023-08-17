Delores Sue Merritt, 80, of Farmerville, Louisiana, passed away in Beach City, on Saturday, August 12, 2023, with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 3, 1943, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Raymond and Georgia Shoop McElvogue. She graduated from Marshall High School in Marshall, Texas, with the class of 1961. Delores received her associate’s degree in computer programming, in 1986, making her career as a data programmer for Jack B. Kelly.

Delores pursued many interests, some of which included gardening, reading, cooking, and crafting. Her favorite pastime was going out to eat Mexican food with her family and hoarding all of the chili con queso. Delores was by her own admission goofy and had a wonderful sense of humor. She was always charitable and willing to donate to any charity she saw on a commercial. Delores was truly generous to a fault, willing to go out of her way to help others. She was always there with a meal to help a family member or friend in need. She battled Alzheimer’s for 10 years but it could not rob her of her caring spirit. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Delores was preceded in death by her beloved husband Billy of sixty years; her parents Raymond and Georgia McElvogue; her brother Ronald McElvogue; her father-in-law John Merritt and wife Ilene; and her brother-in-law Bob Westbrook and wife Ernestine. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her children John Merritt and wife Michelle of Anahuac, TX and Deborah Merritt of Beach City, TX; her brother Donald McElvogue and wife Denise of Tyler, TX; her sister-in-law Jeanne McElvogue of Cold Springs, TX; her brother-in-law Charles Merritt and wife Mary Ann of Pearland, TX; her brother-in-law Mike Merritt of El Dorado, AK; her grandchildren Christopher Merritt of Anahuac, Texas, Katelynn Hennigan and husband Jacob of Winnie, Texas, Aaron Nash and wife Emily of Mont Belvieu, Texas, and Trevor Nash of Anahuac, Texas; her great-grandchildren Kalynn, Natalie, and Josie Nash of Mont Belvieu, Texas, Brentlee and Logan Hennigan of Winnie, Texas; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

The family would like to especially thank the numerous caregivers and hospice personal that helped them through a very difficult year.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11am, on Friday, August 18, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 12pm, at the funeral home, with Bryant Perkins officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to visit and share Mexican food in her honor at her daughter’s home at 10634 Ocean Dr, Beach City.

