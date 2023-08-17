Our precious angel, Branson Ray Carter Lee, beloved infant son of Reanna Cater and Jayden Lee of Goodrich ,Texas, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Livingston, Texas.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving parents, Reanna Cater and Jayden Lee; grandparents, Pattie Cater, Eddie and Carmen Napiorski, Amber Brown, and Melvin Ray Lee, Jr.; great-grandparents, Sandra Brown, Johnny Brown, Jackie and Kathy Cater; great-great grandparent, Maxine Sullens and Floy Cater Morman; along with numerous aunts, uncles, other loving family and treasured friends.

Funeral services for Bransen will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home at 12:00pm. Interment for Bransen will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Branson Ray Cater Lee, please visit our floral store.

