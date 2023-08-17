U.S. marshals injured attempting to arrest suspect in shooting of Harris County sheriff’s deputy

A barricade situation between U.S. Marshals and a suspect wanted in the shooting of a Harris County Sheriff has resulted in two wounded U.S. Marshals and a Task Force Officer.

The U.S. Marshals led Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force (GCVOFTF) was attempting to arrest Terran Green who is the prime suspect in Wednesday’s shooting of Harris County Sheriff Deputy Joseph Anderson who is in stable condition.

The two Deputy U.S. Marshals and GCVOFTF Officer are all in stable condition. They were injured entering a home Green was known to be at when he reportedly opened fire.

After the shots were fired, the GCVOFTF exited and set up a perimeter around the house. The standoff is currently ongoing.

Green is not only wanted for the shooting of the Deputy Sheriff but also has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault of a family member and felon in possession of a weapon.

