Juan Pablo Ariza-Rozo, a loving child who brought joy and happiness to everyone he met, has tragically passed away at the tender age of 7.

Born on May 15, 2016, in Houston, Juan Pablo was a beloved son, grandson, brother, and friend whose bright spirit will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Juan was a second grader at Southside Elementary, where his intelligence and love for learning shone brightly. He was a bright light, radiating intelligence, love, and kindness. His passions were as diverse as they were inspiring, including swimming, dancing, building, drawing, collecting, and trading Pokeman cards and all things Lego. His love for life extended to the soccer field, where he played with enthusiasm. Additionally, he had dreams of becoming an architect when he grew up.

Juan Pablo leaves behind cherished memories that will be forever engraved in the hearts of his family and friends. His adoring parents and loved ones will remember him as a bright light that brought joy wherever he went. Although his time with us was far too short-lived, Juan Pablo’s impact on those around him is immeasurable. A handsome hero that has given a second chance at life to others. He will be forever in our hearts.

Juan is preceded in death by grandparents, Manuel Ariza and Blanca Maria Sanchez. He is survived by his loving parents Ferley Ariza and Andrea Rozo; brother, Andres Felipe Ariza-Rozo; grandparents Plinio Rozo and Yolanda Sierra; uncles, Wilson Ariza, Fredy Rozo, and Heidy Rozo; cousins, Juan Felipe Ariza, Gabriel Ariza, Juan Esteban Rozo, Julian Rozo, Felipe Murcia, Lina Murcia and Maria Paula. Other survivors include Rossi Medellin, Ramon Triana, Jose Luis Viezcas, Margarita Viezcas, Doyna Johnston, Devanny Triana, Alan Triana, Julia McArthur, Susy, Mauricio, Gerardo, Julia, Esmeralda, Rigoberto, Angelica, Rozo’s family, Ariza’s family, Rivera’s family and all Southside and Cleveland ISD family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Cleveland, TX, on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10:00am. The church is located at 816 N. Blair St., Cleveland, TX 77327. The family asked that no black or mourning colors be worn, please wear white in celebration of life.

In this sorrowful time of loss, let us remember the vibrant spirit of Juan Pablo Ariza-Rozo and hold dear the precious moments we spent together with him. May his soul rest in eternal peace as we take solace in the memories he leaves behind.

