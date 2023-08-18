Johnny Horace Savage, III, was born November 29, 1944, in Baytown, Texas, to parents, Johnny Horace Savage, II and Sarah Leana McGrew Savage. He went to his heavenly home on August 10, 2023, in Livingston, Texas, at the age of 78.

Johnny was a 1963 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas where he played on the state baseball team. After high school he attended Stephen F. Austin University where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree focusing on agriculture in1970.

Johnny owned Rockdale Farm & Ranch Supply in Rockdale, Texas before moving to Cleveland where he was the proud owner of JES Ranch. Johnny enjoyed fishing and bird hunting and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cleveland. Johnny loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Sarah Savage; sister, Janette Walker; bothers-in-law, Donald Walker and Sonny Ellisor.

Johnny is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Eileen Anderson Savage; daughters, Casey Savage Ochoa and husband Steven, Carey Savage Spahn and husband Jimmy, Aron Savage Thayne and husband Jeff; sisters, Cynthia Huey and husband Fred, Nancy Smith and husband Larkin, Janice Ellisor; grandchildren, Blaine Ochoa, Mckail Ochoa, Seth Ochoa, Peyton Spahn, Logan Spahn, Ali Thayne, Reese Thayne; numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:30pm at First Baptist Church in Cleveland, Texas with Pastor Tommy Ham officiating.

