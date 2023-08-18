The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 16, 2023:

  • Brooks, William Ray – Reckless Driving; no bond set
  • Cassity, Christopher M – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $30,000 bond set by judge
  • Davila, Ezekiel Moises – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana; bonds totaling $30,500 set by judge
  • Davis, Lamarr Denolon – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance; bonds totaling in $10,000 set by judge
  • McCune, Jason Robert – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Montgomery County (Possession of a Controlled Substance); $100,000 surety bond set by judge
  • Minix, Doy LaFrance – Murder; no bond set
  • Nelson, Breah Shaundale – Possession of a Controlled Substance; no bond set
  • Tullous, Shonda Fay – Probation Violation (Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair); no bond set
Brooks, William Ray
Cassity, Christopher M
Davila, Ezekiel Moises
Davis, Lamarr Denolon
McCune, Jason Robert
Minix, Doy LaFrance
Nelson, Breah Shaundale
Tullous, Shonda Fay

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.