The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 16, 2023:

Brooks, William Ray – Reckless Driving; no bond set

Cassity, Christopher M – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $30,000 bond set by judge

Davila, Ezekiel Moises – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana; bonds totaling $30,500 set by judge

Davis, Lamarr Denolon – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance; bonds totaling in $10,000 set by judge

McCune, Jason Robert – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Montgomery County (Possession of a Controlled Substance); $100,000 surety bond set by judge

Minix, Doy LaFrance – Murder; no bond set

Nelson, Breah Shaundale – Possession of a Controlled Substance; no bond set

Tullous, Shonda Fay – Probation Violation (Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair); no bond set

