Deborah Elaine Grande, 73, of Votaw, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in Liberty, Texas. She was born on May 14, 1950, in Glendale, California, to the late Ted Lewis and Florence Johnson Hampton. Deborah graduated from Aurora High School in El Monte, California, with the class of 1968 and received her LVN certification in Long Beach, California, where she met her husband of thirty-two years, Steven Grande.

Deborah worked as a Licensed Vocational Nurse in various capacities throughout her career. She worked in home health, hospitals and private practice in Anahuac, Texas, for many years and loved helping others in a time of need. Deborah was dedicated to her faith in the Lord and was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Marysee, Texas. She was faithful in reading her bible, coloring her favorite scriptures, and journaling about them.

Deborah was a “free spirit”, whimsical, eccentric, and quirky. She was always very generous and would proudly give until she was empty-handed. Although she could be quite the busy body, she was extremely expressive whether it was positive or negative. Deborah pursued many interests, some of which included baking, gardening, birdwatching, playing Bingo (and winning), and working crosswords. She also enjoyed going to the beach and traveling, especially back to her home roots of California. Deborah was a music enthusiast who played and taught piano, and played the guitar in her younger years.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Steven James Grande; her brother and sister-in-law Timothy and Linda Hampton. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Jeremiah Grande and wife Rebecca of Yuma, Arizona, Sarah Richards of Votaw, Isaiah Grande and wife Lindsay, Judah Grande of Houston, Hannah Smith and husband Michael of Baytown; her grandchildren Brice and Willow Grande, Hagen Richards, Liam, Stevie, and Ledley Smith; her siblings Elna Kathleen Hampton, Helen Lee and husband Gene, and Mary Williams and husband Mike; her beloved furbaby Zoe and many others; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of Deborah’s life will be held at 4pm, on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Celebration of Life Church, 120 S. Alexander Drive, Baytown, Texas 77520. Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

