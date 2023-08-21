George William “Jimmy” Hampton, 80, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 20, 1942, in Nederland, Texas, to the late James Watson and Willie Lois Keith Hampton.

Jimmy George graduated from Anahuac High School, with the class of 1960. Following high school, he attended college for a year before joining the United States Army. Jimmy George proudly served his country during the Vietnam and Korean Conflicts in transportation and was an artillery expert. He worked as a self-employed carpenter for many years, recently retiring to spend time with his family whom he loved unconditionally.

Jimmy George was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was witty, sarcastic and could make everyone laugh with the smart ass, funny things that just rolled off his tongue. Although he did not have many hobbies, he enjoyed building model cars and airplanes, tinkering on the computer and watching the TV. His favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren.

Jimmy George will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him. Jimmy George was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Maureen West; his brothers Billy Charles Hampton, Pete Hampton, Donald Watson Hampton and John Thomas Hampton. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his beloved wife of thirty-two years Gina Peddy Hampton of Anahuac; his sons Keith Hampton of Livingston, Rusty Hampton of Double Bayou, and Cody Hampton of Anahuac; his grandchildren Jack Hampton, Makaela Hampton, Phoebe Ickes, Caden Hampton, Mallory Hendrix, Tatum Hampton, and Emmie Hampton; his “bonus grandchildren” River Licon, and Colton Mathis; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 2pm, on Sunday, August 20, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A celebration of Jimmy George’s life and his earthly birthday will follow at 3pm, with Bro. Mark Pagels officiating.

It was Jimmy’s wish to be cremated and remembered by all as the kind, loving and funny man that he was. Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

