Laura Martinez, 65, widow of Jesse Jesus Zapata Martinez, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Houston with her family by her side.

She was born on Thursday, September 25, 1957, in Nueva Rosita, Coahuila, Mexico, to Juan Antonio Preciado Suniga and Dominga Silva Preciado, both of whom have preceded her in death.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Jesus Zapata Martinez. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jesus Martinez, Jr. and wife Jessica, Ruben Martinez and wife Margot, Laura Andrades and husband Mario Rene, Raul Martinez and wife Vanessa; sister, Edelmira Preciado; brother, Antonio Preciado; grandchildren, Calixto, Emily, Yesenia, Coraima, Esmeralda, Jesse, April, Ruben, Luke, Xavier, Joel, Braulio, Mya, Giselle, along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Laura will be held at Neal Funeral Home on August 25, 2023, from 7 to 9 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home at 3 pm. Interment for Laura will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

