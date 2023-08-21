Liberty County Jail arrest report, August 17, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 17, 2023:

Crowel, Michael Cory – Escape from Custody, Evading Arrest Detention, Reckless Driving, Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container; bonds totaling in $13,000 set by judge

Lin, Seely – Property Theft, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Violate Drivers License Restriction; bonds totaling in $2,500 set by judge

Norcross, Shane Paul – Unlicensed Carrying of Weapon, Public Intoxication; bonds totaling in $5,500 set by judge

Price, Derryl Lynn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Hold without bond

