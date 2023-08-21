Liberty County Jail arrest report, August 18, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 18, 2023:
- Bundick, Darrok Wayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member; Laid Out Time
- Butcher, Justin Edward – Evading Arrest Detention; no bond information available
- Cole, Tanya Rachel – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information; no bond information available
- Deleon, Corey Mark – Driving While License Invalid, Abandonment/Endangerment of a Child with Intent; no bond information available
- Georgianni, Daniel Joseph – Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Interfering with Public Duties; Surety bond
- Hopkins, Brittany Dyann – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information; $10,000 bond set by judge
- Ramirez Hernandez, Juan – Hold for Hays County (Property Theft); no bond information available