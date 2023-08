The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 19, 2023:

Banos Gonzalez, Juan Carlos – Driving While Intoxicated; Surety Bond

Loften, Christopher Sharmaine – Criminal Trespass; no bond information available

Melvin, Jeffery Dalton – Burglary of a Building, Public Intoxication; no bond information available

Rodriguez, Gabriel – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Hold for Harris County; Hold without bond

