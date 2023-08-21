Hardin HS names homecoming court

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Hardin Homecoming Court includes (left to right) Blain Thornton, Kaydence Flores, Kenadi Frauenberger, Josue Ibarra, Ricko Denman and Kalynn Templeton.

Just two weeks into the new school year, Hardin High School is already celebrating Homecoming Week. On Friday, Aug. 25, during halftime at the homecoming game against Warren, the Hardin High School Homecoming King and Queen will be announced.

Three senior girls – Kaydence Flores, Kenadi Frauenberger and Kalynn Templeton, and three senior boys – Blain Thornton, Josue Ibarra and Ricko Denman were picked by their peers to be the homecoming king and queen candidates.

Representing the underclassmen grades are juniors Landon Ponton and Ava Green, sophomores Hunter Whitehead and Paige Creel, and freshmen Thomas Gallaspy and Blakely Sexton.

The Hardin High School underclassmen representing their classes at Homecoming.

Here is a list of other homecoming games for local high schools in Liberty County:

  • Dayton High School: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., against Port Neches-Groves HS; game played at Methodist Field at Dayton High School
  • Liberty High School: Friday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., against East Chambers HS; game played at War Memorial Stadium in Liberty
  • Hull-Daisetta High School: Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m., against Sabine Pass HS; game played at Bobcat Stadium in Daisetta
  • Tarkington High School: Friday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., against Beaumont Kelly HS; game played at A.L. Nelson Stadium in Tarkington
  • Cleveland High School: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., against Caney Creek HS; game played at Cleveland High School stadium

Here is a list of homecoming games in neighboring communities:

  • Shepherd High School: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., against Diboll HS; game played at Pirate Stadium in Shepherd
  • Coldspring-Oakhurst High School: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., against Hamshire-Fannett High School; game played at Trojan Stadium, Coldspring
  • West Hardin High School: Friday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., against Normangee High School; game played at The Rig Stadium, West Hardin High School, Saratoga
  • Crosby High School: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., against Baytown Sterling, Crosby stadium
  • Splendora High School: Friday, Oct. 6, against Lumberton High School; game played at Wildcat Stadium, Splendora
  • Barbers Hill High School: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., against LaPorte High School; game played at Eagle Stadium, Mont Belvieu
Previous articleLiberty County Jail arrest report, August 19, 2023
Next articleTarkington firefighter injured in wildland fire Sunday
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.