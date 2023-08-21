Hardin HS names homecoming court

Just two weeks into the new school year, Hardin High School is already celebrating Homecoming Week. On Friday, Aug. 25, during halftime at the homecoming game against Warren, the Hardin High School Homecoming King and Queen will be announced.

Three senior girls – Kaydence Flores, Kenadi Frauenberger and Kalynn Templeton, and three senior boys – Blain Thornton, Josue Ibarra and Ricko Denman were picked by their peers to be the homecoming king and queen candidates.

Representing the underclassmen grades are juniors Landon Ponton and Ava Green, sophomores Hunter Whitehead and Paige Creel, and freshmen Thomas Gallaspy and Blakely Sexton.

The Hardin High School underclassmen representing their classes at Homecoming.

Here is a list of other homecoming games for local high schools in Liberty County:

Dayton High School: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., against Port Neches-Groves HS; game played at Methodist Field at Dayton High School

Liberty High School: Friday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., against East Chambers HS; game played at War Memorial Stadium in Liberty

Hull-Daisetta High School: Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m., against Sabine Pass HS; game played at Bobcat Stadium in Daisetta

Tarkington High School: Friday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., against Beaumont Kelly HS; game played at A.L. Nelson Stadium in Tarkington

Cleveland High School: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., against Caney Creek HS; game played at Cleveland High School stadium

Here is a list of homecoming games in neighboring communities:

Shepherd High School: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., against Diboll HS; game played at Pirate Stadium in Shepherd

Coldspring-Oakhurst High School: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., against Hamshire-Fannett High School; game played at Trojan Stadium, Coldspring

West Hardin High School: Friday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., against Normangee High School; game played at The Rig Stadium, West Hardin High School, Saratoga

Crosby High School: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., against Baytown Sterling, Crosby stadium

Splendora High School: Friday, Oct. 6, against Lumberton High School; game played at Wildcat Stadium, Splendora

Barbers Hill High School: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., against LaPorte High School; game played at Eagle Stadium, Mont Belvieu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

