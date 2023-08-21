Tarkington firefighter injured in wildland fire Sunday

A Tarkington volunteer firefighter was transported to a hospital on Sunday after battling a blaze on CR 2327 in Tarkington.

According to Fire Chief Paul Gregory, Tarkington firefighters were dispatched to assist HWY 321 VFD with a grass and woods fire around 2:22 p.m. Sunday. TVFD’s Booster 51 responded with a crew of two firefighters.

Upon arrival, Booster 51 was assigned by command to assist with fire attack. The crew began battling the head of the fire moving toward residences in a thick woods fire.

“After knocking down the head of the fire, Booster 51 needed to resupply with water. While en route to the water supply, one of the crew members began experiencing light-headedness and cramps,” said Gregory.

A medic unit was called to the scene.

The unnamed firefighter was evaluated and transported to Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital where he was further evaluated and released.

