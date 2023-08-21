Tarkington firefighter injured in wildland fire Sunday

By
Bluebonnet News
-

A Tarkington volunteer firefighter was transported to a hospital on Sunday after battling a blaze on CR 2327 in Tarkington.

According to Fire Chief Paul Gregory, Tarkington firefighters were dispatched to assist HWY 321 VFD with a grass and woods fire around 2:22 p.m. Sunday. TVFD’s Booster 51 responded with a crew of two firefighters.

Upon arrival, Booster 51 was assigned by command to assist with fire attack. The crew began battling the head of the fire moving toward residences in a thick woods fire.

“After knocking down the head of the fire, Booster 51 needed to resupply with water. While en route to the water supply, one of the crew members began experiencing light-headedness and cramps,” said Gregory.

A medic unit was called to the scene.

The unnamed firefighter was evaluated and transported to Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital where he was further evaluated and released.

Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

