Dana Holliday Trahan was called to her Heavenly Home on Sunday, August 20, 2023. She began her life on September 26, 1964, in Farmington, Missouri, born to Wanda and Gerald Holliday.

Dana attended school in Farmington, until she moved to Texas, with her family in the late 70s. She lived in Sour Lake, Texas for many years. In the early 90s she returned home to Missouri, where she worked a variety of jobs, and spent time with family and friends. In 2001 she reunited with her first love, Timmy Trahan of Sour Lake, Texas.

Shortly after, she returned to Texas, and they were married in 2004. Dana and Timmy spent many years working together on handyman jobs around Southeast Texas, and even a few different states. Dana enjoyed collecting frogs, crafting, and cooking good food! She also loved to baby her dogs, and spend quality time with family and friends.

Dana is preceded in death by her mother, Wanda Pirtle; dad, Harvey “Jim” Pirtle; and sister, Leslie Young all of Missouri.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Tim Trahan of Sour Lake, Texas; niece, Amy Tatom of Sour Lake, Texas; sisters, Teri Bloom and Paula Graf of Missouri; and a host of other family members, and friends.

