Donna Lee Cossey, 74, of Hankamer, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, August 20, 2023, in Anahuac, with her loving family by her side. She was born to the late Joseph Walter and Martha Beatrice Cunningham Shaver on December 13, 1948, in Houston, Texas. Donna graduated from Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena, Texas, with the class of 1966. She was a former member of Theta Ro, completing all the positions within the organization including Past President.

Donna was dedicated to her faith in the Lord and took religion very seriously. While raising her family she was a youth leader, taught Sunday school, and played piano for the church.

Donna worked for more than twenty years with the Navigation District and ten years with Brown & Root. She finished her career with Chambers County as a certified jailer and cook for the inmates, officially retiring after twelve years.

Donna was a loving, kind, and caring wife, mother of “three long-stemmed American beauties”, a doting Nana, a dear sister, and a friend to many. She pursued many interests, some of which included gardening, writing, crocheting, cross-stitching, and spending time with her family, whom she loved unconditionally. She was a talented baker who could sculpt beautiful cakes, bake the best cookies, and loved to give Sweet Specialties by Donna. Her favorite hobby of all was creating memories by baking cookies with her three girls and then later with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Gladys Kelly; and her nephew Michael Kelly. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband of fifty-one years Daniel Cossey of Hankamer; her daughters Marie Cossey Daniel and husband Jake of Pearland, Teresa Simpson and husband Art of Beaumont, and Christi Eve Cossey-Wallace and husband Troy of League City; her grandchildren Lisa Marie Mills, Courtney “Nikki” Mills-Rohrer and husband Mikey, J.W. Mills, Cameron Simpson, Kyra Simpson and Avery Daniel; her great-grandchildren Magnolia and Delilah Rohrer; her siblings Trudy Lurz and husband Joe of Cypress. Joey Shaver and wife Charlene of Livingston, and Bill Shaver and wife Sherry of Aransas Pass; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church Anahuac, 405 Magnolia Avenue S. in Anahuac. A memorial service for Donna will follow at 11am, with Bro. Joe Cook, officiating along with dear friend of the family, Trey Clark.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

