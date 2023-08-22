Wiley Truett Herren Jr., 74, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023. He was born on Monday, November 29, 1948, in Palestine, Texas, to Wiley Truett Herren Sr. and Esther Ray Herren.

Wiley was also preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David Aaron Herren.

Left to cherish his memory is his stepmother, Betty Herren; loving wife of 20 years Najwa Eldin Herren; sons, Jeffrey Truett Herren and Shaun Eric Herren; brothers, Jimmy Herren and wife Cathy, Danny Herren, and Walter Herren and wife Elizabeth; sisters, Esther Harrington, Lynn Miller and wife Linda, Thelma Statum, and Deborah Hall and husband Kenneth; sisters in law, Paula Herren and Sahida Mata; granddaughter, Megan Herren; grandson, Moses Herren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Wiley will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 6:00pm until 9:00 pm. Funeral Services will beheld on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00am. Interment for Wiley will immediately follow at Pace-Stancil MRG.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wiley Truett Herren Jr., please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

