Entergy: Extreme temperatures result in record-breaking electricity usage

Keeping your home cool during the summer heat can require a significant amount of electricity, especially when portions of the U.S. are experiencing record-breaking temperatures. Extreme heat is one the main contributors leading to record-breaking electricity usage across the Entergy Texas service area.

Last summer, Entergy Texas customers set a record peak of 3,949 megawatts in July. This summer marked a new all-time record peak of 4,153 megawatts on August 14. Not only are customers using more power compared to previous summers, but they are also using more power over a longer period of time.

“Given the consistent triple-digit temperatures, we continue to see an upward trend in electricity usage” said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas. “Cooling and heating costs can make up more than 50% of an average customer’s monthly electric bill. We’re encouraging customers to be aware of how increased energy usage impacts their overall bill.”

Entergy Texas’ user-friendly and colorful bill layout allows customers to easily find important information like monthly energy usage and energy charges. Charts and graphs give customers the ability to easily track and forecast energy usage, which can ultimately help save money. Entergy Texas is committed to helping our customers during extreme weather, which is why we offer a variety of bill payment assistance and energy efficiency programs to help customers stay cool and keep their bill affordable.

Reduce energy usage, save on bills

Manage your energy usage and save money by installing energy efficient upgrades through certain programs. Examples of products and services available at little to no cost include smart thermostats, AC tune-ups, duct sealing and insulation. Learn more about our energy efficiency offerings.

Stay on top of your usage

Higher usage is a major driver of a customer’s energy bill, but you don’t have to wait till your bill comes to find out how much energy you’re using. Customers with advanced meters can access detailed energy usage information through their online account, including daily usage information. Energy usage is updated several times daily, with displayed usage in 15-minute increments for electric customers. This information can be found by signing up or logging into your myEntergy account online or through the mobile app. Through proactive alerting, customers can set a monthly budget and energy use goals and receive notifications when they are nearing their selected goal. Visit entergy.com/myadvisor and sign into your account to check it out.

Find bill payment assistance

Entergy offers a number of bill payment options for customers who need support, including setting up a deferred payment or extension, bill assistance through The Power to Care program, LIHEAP – a federal government program that provides money to help people with energy bills and other energy-related expenses, and options like level billing and pick-a-date. When active heat advisories in your area are declared by the National Weather Service, we will suspend disconnects for non-payment. Learn more on myEntergy.

Quicks links to more resources

Tips on reducing energy usage

More about our company’s energy efficiency programs

Ways to manage costs, receive utility bill assistance

Monitor your energy usage on myAdvisor





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

