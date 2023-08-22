James Edwin Pruett, aged 44, a lifelong resident of Simmons Bottom, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Houston. He was born on June 8, 1979, in Liberty, to his parents, Michael Pruett and Jana Noack.

James was deeply rooted in his hometown of Simmons Bottom, where he spent his entire life. His Sundays were dedicated to visiting various local churches, reflecting his strong faith and connection to the community. He had a deep passion for both country and Christian music, finding solace and inspiration in their melodies. James was a dedicated bearer of the Gospel, finding great joy in sharing his beliefs with others and following the teachings of Robert Morris through televised broadcasts.

Professionally, James was the owner of a tree removal service and was also employed at Tulsa Inspection Resources within Enterprise Products. His love for the outdoors extended to his role as an avid fisherman, where he skillfully reeled in record-breaking catfish from his trot lines. He embodied the motto, “If you don’t have something positive to say, don’t say anything,” as a guiding principle in his interactions.

The heart of James’ life lay in his cherished moments spent with family and friends. His devotion to his loved ones was unwavering, and he was a loving father to his daughter, Reese Pruett Fagan, and a devoted grandfather to his granddaughter, Adelyn Molina.

James was preceded in death by his father, David Cook; his grandfather, Butch Noack; great-grandparents, Ed and Emma Lou Noack; and his aunt, Doris Noack.

He leaves behind a legacy of love and fond memories, survived by his daughter, Reese Pruett Fagan, and her husband, Nathan; his parents, Jana and James Jett; his grandparents, Jelene Noack, James and Gloria Pruett, Bill and Delores Cook, and Carolyn Jett; his sister, Emily Pruett; his brother, Luke Pruett; step-brothers, Jerad Jett, Tommy Jett; his uncle, Paul Noack; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and a host of friends.

A visitation will be held Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas. The service for Mr. Pruett, led by Pastor Kim Percival, will be held Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. also at Pace Stancil. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery, Dayton, Texas.

The honor of carrying James to his final resting place will be undertaken by pallbearers Brody Hinton, Robby Condra, Joe LaCour, Jayson Ponder, Robert Stringer, Mike Miller and Kent Noack. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Deston Noack, Marco Pollo, and Alan Douglas.

