Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 21, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 21, 2023:

  • Schultea, Cheyene Patrese – Hold for Harris County (Robbery, Bodily Injury); no bond information available
  • Starr, Hope Natasha – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $10,000 bond set by judge 
  • Snow, Gaila Sue – Silent Abusive Call/Electr Comm to 911 Service; Laid out time
  • Sanchez-Guerrero, Armando – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated, Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Hold for Montgomery County-DWI; $100,000 bond set by judge
  • Parkman, Daniel Martin – Possession of Marijuana and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence; laid out time
  • Loften, Christopher Sharmaine – Criminal Trespass; $1,500 bond set by judge
  • Redmon, Terri Christene – Assault of a Public Servant; Hold without bond
  • Niles, Audrey Lynn – Theft of Property; $1,500 bond set by judge
