Austin fugitive added to Texas Most Wanted list

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Arthur Dewayne Carson, of Austin, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List and Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Arthur Dewayne Carson, 62, has been wanted since October 2013, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for violating parole. Additionally, in September 2014, a warrant was issued out of Hays County for Carson’s arrest for aggravated robbery.

In 1991, Carson was convicted of robbery causing bodily injury and sentenced to 12 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility. He was released on parole several years later and again was convicted of robbery causing bodily injury in 1994. He was subsequently sentenced to 40 years in a TDCJ prison and last released on parole in 2012.

In October 2013, Carson was hired by a home builder in Kyle, Texas, to work as a sign spinner to advertise the properties. He is accused of coming into the model home and threatening a representative of the builder with a box cutter and then stealing his property. The victim was also severely beaten.

Carson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He has tattoos on his left shoulder, right hand, upper left arm, back and both forearms. In addition to Austin, he also has ties to Mexia, Lubbock, and Fort Worth, Texas. Carson was last known to be in Austin, Texas, and is believed to be homeless. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Carson’s wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 29 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $85,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website. Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

