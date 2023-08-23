Splendora mourns the loss of beloved teen

The image of Aaron McCabe of Splendora holding his show hog has been circulating on social media, serving as a reminder of the passion and determination he had for his hobbies. In his short life, McCabe touched the hearts of many people in the Splendora area.

McCabe, the son of Michele Maria McIntosh, was born in Humble, Texas, on Nov. 1, 2006, and died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, Aug. 22.

His mother says his childhood was full of love and kindness. Despite being diagnosed with autism at the age of 3, McCabe always had a desire to help others and was able to fix anything.

McCabe’s autism diagnosis did not define him. According to his mother, he was high-functioning and became an advocate for other students while he was in junior high. When he reached high school, he reportedly made history as being the first to receive special education services for dyslexic students.

“Despite his autism or his inability to read, he was his own advocate for education. He had an Individual Education Program (IEP) and he would call the teachers out if he felt it wasn’t being handled properly. He would say, ‘This is not in my IEP, this is what you should do’. He wanted to make sure everyone got their classroom needs met,” said his mother.

Aaron McCabe loved showing animals.

According to McIntosh, teachers have told her how he lit up the classroom and would go around greeting teachers with strong handshakes.

Apart from being a superstar at school and working as a Wildcat athletic trainer, McCabe excelled in working with and showing his livestock animals.

“Three years ago, he got into showing animals with Splendora FFA. On his first year, he entered one pig into the East Montgomery County Fair and ended up winning first place. That lit a fire under him. During that same year, he placed in the livestock and made the sale,” said McIntosh.

McCabe also entered into the Montgomery County Show in Conroe, which is considered to be one of the toughest shows in the state of Texas. In 2023, he won the Reserve Champion Market Swine show at that show. Earlier this month, McCabe won at the Splendora FFA Alumni Association Progress Show for his market swine. He has previously shown a lamb.

Next month, two animals McCabe has been training – a goat and pig – will be taking part in the East Montgomery Fair Association shows. His older brother, Matthew, will show the animals in honor of Aaron. This show will be held on Sept. 14-15.

“His whole life revolved around the show world. He made friends at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo. Aaron was set to show a pig in October at the Texas State Fair in Dallas. He wanted to travel the country and show every species of animals,” said McIntosh.

Funeral arrangements for McCabe are pending.

