City of Liberty urging residents to conserve energy Thursday

By
Bluebonnet News
-

In a statement posted Thursday morning on the City of Liberty’s social media accounts, the City of Liberty is alerting residents that there is a high probability it will be required to “shed load” Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

“The City of Liberty was notified at 8:25 this morning by the Sam Rayburn Municipal Power Authority (SRMPA) that the grid operator, Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), issued a Maximum Generation Emergency Event for all the MISO grid from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. today. The reason for the event is due to forced generation outages, above normal temperatures and higher than forecasted load,” the statement reads.

The statement goes on to say, “The time of day, duration and area that may be impacted by any outage is not known at this time. Customers are strongly encouraged to conserve energy during this time period.”

Persons who have a medical emergency during outages should call 911. All other calls for service should be made through the non-emergency numbers.

Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

