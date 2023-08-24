City of Liberty urging residents to conserve energy Thursday

In a statement posted Thursday morning on the City of Liberty’s social media accounts, the City of Liberty is alerting residents that there is a high probability it will be required to “shed load” Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

“The City of Liberty was notified at 8:25 this morning by the Sam Rayburn Municipal Power Authority (SRMPA) that the grid operator, Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), issued a Maximum Generation Emergency Event for all the MISO grid from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. today. The reason for the event is due to forced generation outages, above normal temperatures and higher than forecasted load,” the statement reads.

The statement goes on to say, “The time of day, duration and area that may be impacted by any outage is not known at this time. Customers are strongly encouraged to conserve energy during this time period.”

Persons who have a medical emergency during outages should call 911. All other calls for service should be made through the non-emergency numbers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

