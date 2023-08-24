Sara Nell Castleman was born December 29, 1936, in Monahans, Texas, to parents, Arthur Adams and Lorene Wheeler Adams. She went to her heavenly home on August 23, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 86. Sara was the fourth of five children, and she always had a great love for her family.

Sara married Ralph Castleman on February 11, 1956, and they began life together. Sarah enjoyed being at home and raising her 3 children. She was a member of the Bethel Family Life Center in Cleveland, Texas. Sara will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

Sara is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lorene Adams; husband, Ralph Castleman; grandchildren, Brandy Enloe and Rachel Castleman; sister, Sue Davis; and brother, Abel Adams.

Sara is survived by her beloved children, Vicki Fulcher and husband Glenn, Judith Dean and husband Larry, Robert Castleman and wife Kim; sister, Karen Robertson; brother, Pat Adams and wife Jeannine; grandchildren, Jennifer Hoagland, Royce Hoagland, Scott Hoagland, Alicia Morales, Jason Enloe, Ryan Castleman, Tanar Castleman; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Monday, August 28, 2023 from 9am-11am. Funeral Service will begin at 11am with Pastor Charlie Burton officiating. Burial will be in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Garden in Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

