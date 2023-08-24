Shaun David Sexton left this life on August 13, 2023, at his home in Dayton, Texas. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Sexton and his three children, Christian, 18, Phoenix, 17, and Skylar, 7. His parents Reginald and Eugenia Sexton; His sisters Sabrina and Sandra; and his nephews and niece Logan, Hayden, William, Avery and Trey.

Shaun was born July 8, 1983, in Channelview, Texas. He graduated from Dayton High School in 2002, and went on to serve in the Navy as a Seabee from 2002 to 2006. After being discharged from the Navy Shaun went on to join the Iuoe local 450 Union and have a successful career as a Crane Operator until 2021.

Shaun was a loyal husband, father and a family man; someone that we all knew would be there when we needed him. He loved entertaining and enjoying family time, fishing, playing his video games and his weapon collection. He was always working with his hands tinkering on his projects and the first to say something funny or smart to keep us on our toes.

Shaun will be greatly missed by family and friends alike. To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

