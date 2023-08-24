Linnie Bell Malnar, 101 and 8 months, of Corrigan, Texas, passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. She was born on Wednesday, December 21, 1921, in Nacogdoches, Texas, to Luther and Laura Edna Cook, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Linnie was also preceded in death by her spouse, Dennis Malnar; son Robert Malnar; grandsons, James Dennis Malnar, Jeffery Neil Malnar.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving son James Malnar and wife Gail; daughter in law Ann Malnar. As well as 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 13 great great grandchildren; 1 great great great grandchild; along with numerous other loving family members and treasured friends.

She will forever hold a special place to all who had the privilege of encountering her. Linnie was one of a kind and will be missed immensely. Visitation for Linnie will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home from 12:00pm until 2:00pm.

A funeral service for Linnie will also be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Neal Funeral Home with Rev. Douglas Hollie and Rev. Tim Fuller officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Boothe Jacob Cemetery, Moss Hill, Texas.

