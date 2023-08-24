Larry Ray Gilbert, 71, of Hardin, Texas, received his wings August 4th, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. Larry was born October 10th, 1951, in Monroe, Michigan, to Gillis Gilbert and Lillian Sharpe Gilbert.

Larry had a short battle with cancer for 3 months and his body was not strong enough to fight the cancer that spread rapidly throughout his body. Larry lived in the Hardin area for many years in the Tanner Settlement area.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents: Gilbert’s and Sharpe’s; brother-in-laws: Art Grego and Dennis Pillette as well as uncles and aunts.

He is survived by his best friend of 24 years, Holly Nelson Higman; her mother, Kay and stepdad, William Edmondson of Hardin, Texas; his sisters: Christina Pillette and Allison Grego both of Monroe, Michigan, Janice Smith of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Lea (Joe) Wood of Dothan, Alabama; brother Alan Gilbert of Monroe, Michigan as well as numerous nieces and nephews and other family and friends. His seven fur babies that miss him dearly.

I would like to Thank Everyone for their Prayers and Support through this Journey with Larry these Past Few Months. A special thank you goes out to Harbor Hospice in Liberty, Texas and Harbor Hospice House in Beaumont, Texas for caring for Larry in his short time with your staff. Thank you again for being so supportive to Larry and myself.

There will be a celebration of Larry’s life at a later date.

Philippians 4:13

I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

