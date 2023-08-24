Colony Ridge man with multiple felony warrants nabbed by LCSO

The Liberty County Special Response Team (SRT) was deployed to a residence on CR 5043 on Friday, Aug. 18, to help make the arrest of Gabriel Rodriguez, 32, a resident of the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove. Rodriguez had numerous felony warrants for his arrest.

“Upon deputies arriving at the residence and knocking on the door, the occupants refused to open the door for them. The deputies were able to confirm that Rodriguez was in the residence and immediately set up a perimeter around the residence,” said Capt. David Meyers, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Based on Rodriguez allegedly having an extensive history of violence and multiple felony warrants, the SRT’s assistance was requested by the LCSO supervisor on duty. Shortly after the SRT team arrived at the scene and began approaching the residence, Rodriguez opened the front door and surrendered.

He was taken into custody by patrol deputies and transported to the Liberty County Jail where he was booked into the jail on multiple felony warrants without incident.

According to Meyers, “The Patrol supervisor who made the decision to contact SRT made the right decision, and night shift deputies on scene did an awesome job in maintaining a perimeter of the residence as well as maintaining the public’s safety in the area.”

Meyers called the operation “textbook policing.”

“The wanted person went to jail, and all deputies on the scene went back in-service unharmed,” Meyers said.

Rodriguez is being held without bond on three counts of Aggravated Assault of a Deadly Weapon and a $1,001 bond set by the judge for Failure to Appear, a charge originating in Harris County.

