First Liberty Bank announces plans to open new branch in Colony Ridge community

First Liberty Bank, one of the leading banks in Liberty County, is all set to open its new branch in the Santa Fe Subdivision, part of the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove, by the end of 2023. This move comes as a result of the bank’s intention to extend its quality services to a financially underserved community that is in need of banking services.

“We are committed to that area and we intend to be a good community partner,” said FLB President Kelly Stretcher. “We are going there with the attitude that the branch can improve the residents’ quality of life by providing financial services they need in their daily lives.”

The new bank branch initially will be located on CR 5270 in a 1,750-square-foot office in a retail strip center. The anticipated opening date for the bank branch in the new retail space is Dec. 27, 2023.

In the following months, FLB plans to start construction on a brick and mortar bank branch on land it has already purchased in the Santa Fe community.

“We will offer a full-service bank. We will have lenders making all sorts of loans. Customers will be able to open personal and business checking and savings accounts and have access to mobile banking apps and ATMs. We also will have employees who will be able to communicate with customers in English or Spanish, like all our other locations,” Stretcher said.

The new branch will be the eighth location for First Liberty Bank. Other locations include Liberty, Dayton, Hardin, Huffman, China and Mont Belvieu, in addition to an insurance agency and investment services. FLB prides itself on its “Big Bank Ability, Small Bank Agility.”

First Liberty Bank, previously known as First Liberty National Bank, is the oldest bank still in operation in Liberty County. It was established in 1913 as Liberty State Bank. The bank is headquartered at 1900 Sam Houston St., Liberty.

For more information on First Liberty Bank, go online to https://www.flb.bank/ or call 936-336-6471.

