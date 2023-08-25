Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 23, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 23, 2023:
- Mallard, Chris Laroy – Hold for Polk County; no bond information available
- Parker, Casey Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $40,000 bond set by judge
- Abernathy, Joshua Wayne – Property Theft; $2,500 bond set by judge
- Singleton, Emily Reid – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana; bonds totaling in $85,000 set by judge
- Thomas, Quincy Jamail – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member; $2,500 bond set by judge
- Nares, Maria Delosangeles – Assault of a Pregnant Person; no bond information available
- Reyes, Sofia – Driving While Intoxicated; $2,000 bond set by judge
- Collins, Destiny Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Abandonment or Endangerment of a Child with Intent/Knowledge; no bond information available
- Casillas-Montanez, Belisario Antonio – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon; $15,000 bond set by judge (no mugshot)
- Campbell, Jason Lee – Property Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Abandonment or Endangerment of a Child with Intent/Knowledge; no bond information available
- Allen, Brandon Lane – Indecent Exposure; no bond information available (no mugshot)
- Schei, Gregory Joseph – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport; $5,000 bond set by judge
- Heifner, Trace Eugene – Criminal Mischief
- Keener, Courtney Odale – Assault of a Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction; no bond information available