Energy conservation encouraged as record heat continues in East Texas

Due to record-high electricity demand, continued high temperatures and unplanned generation outages, Sam Houston Electric Cooperative and MISO (Midcontinent Independent System Operator) encourage members to conserve electricity Thursday, Aug. 24, from 2-7 p.m.

MISO is the grid operator for 99 percent of Sam Houston EC’s service area, and serves from East Texas, all the way up through the middle of the U.S.

Other local electricity providers and grid operators are experiencing the same issues brought on by the extremely hot weather.

Sam Houston EC encourages all consumer-members to take small steps to conserve energy during extreme weather. Conservation helps with grid reliability and reduces the amount of electricity consumed at your location. Conservation also saves money on energy bills.

Members can check their mySamHouston account online or via the mobile app to track your electricity use by the day or the hour. Conservation steps include:

Turn up thermostats two to three degrees.

Close shades and blinds to reduce the sun warming your home.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Ceiling fans cool people, not rooms. Turn them when no one is in the room.

More tips can be found at https://www.samhouston.net/save-money/energy-saving-tips.

Heat can be very uncomfortable or even dangerous. Sam Houston EC urges East Texans to stay hydrated, stay in the shade, and use fans to feel more comfortable. Visit Ready.gov for heat safety information: https://www.ready.gov/heat. Updates will be shared on SamHouston.net and our Facebook page. View our outage map for additional information: https://outage.samhouston.net/maps/OutageWebMap/.

