Public Servant of the Week: Plum Grove PD’s Monica Palacios

Each week, Bluebonnet News and El Amanecer Texas introduce and put a spotlight on a local public servant. Last week, we introduced Pct. 6 Deputy Constable Courtney Lee. This week, we are recognizing Plum Grove Police Officer Monica Palacios.

Palacios has been in law enforcement for three years. She graduated from the University of Houston Criminal Justice Training Center and then immediately dipped her feet in the law enforcement vocation. Palacios began her policing career during the year 2020 as a detention officer in Harris County, Texas.

Seven months later, Palacios joined the Coffee City Police Department as a police officer. She stayed at the Coffee City PD for one year before moving over to the newly formed Plum Grove Police Department in 2022.

“I was recommended by the chief at the Coffee City Police Department. He spoke to the previous chief at Plum Grove PD, and I was able start here. I like it because it is a small area. There is a lot of space for growth. I will be training to be in charge of the evidence at Plum Grove PD, and hopefully soon get to be the chief one day,” said Palacios.

Before her career in law enforcement, Palacios graduated from the University of Grand Canyon with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She worked as an elementary schoolteacher for nine years, teaching at schools in the Houston Independent School District and for a Catholic school in the area.

“I had to leave education because I felt like the misbehaving of the children was excessive. I thought to myself, if I cannot help these kids at school, maybe my calling is putting bad guys away,” said Palacios.

One of Palacios’ favorite things about being an officer in Plum Grove is the ability to be able to translate for surrounding agencies. According to Palacios, there aren’t many bilingual officers in the Plum Grove and Colony Ridge areas.

“I do a lot of translating for our surrounding agencies. That is what I love the most about my job. It allows me to interact with Spanish-speaking people and help them in English. At the end of the day, it makes them feel comfortable. Usually, if there is something going on with an accident or in house, residents ask right away to speak to a Spanish speaker,” said Palacios.

Palacios was raised in the heavily Hispanic-populated, inner-city area of Southeast Houston and attended Stephen F. Austin High School in the east end of Houston. Having grown up in that area, Palacios said she is motivated to be a mentor to children in the heavily Hispanic-population of the Plum Grove area.

“One of the things I love is being able to assist residents and the young people of the community. In the future, I hope to mentor to elementary kids and help them set a foundation for their lives, and most importantly, not to fall into peer pressure,” said Palacios.

Palacios says while there are many pros and cons that come with being in law enforcement, but her job is very rewarding.

“Pros for me [for my job] are being able to assist the community and helping people make better life choices. A con for me is not never knowing which calls I will be directed to,” said Palacios.

FUN FACTS ABOUT OFFICER PALACIOS:

Favorite Movie: Beauty and the Beast

Hobbies: “I love shopping and hanging out with my new puppy. He is my baby.”

Motto for life: “It is not a motto, but it’s a verse from the Bible. Psalm 46:5: ‘God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day.'”

Favorite Book: ‘Give a Mouse a Cookie’ by Laura Numeroff

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

