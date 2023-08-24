Liberty County Jail arrest report, August 22, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 22, 2023:

  • Adams, James Robert – Violation of a Protective Order; $5,000 bond set by judge
  • Bertrand, Ashley Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $10,000 bond set by judge
  • Birdwell, Tyler Ray – Assault/Family Violence; $10,000 bond set by judge
  • Glenn, Mike Lee, Jr – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana; bonds totaling in $85,000 set by judge
  • Harrison, Da’Marcus – Assault Causing Bodily Injury; no bond information available
  • Parker, Nicholas Scott – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse; no bond information available
  • Ramirez, Christine Eden – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Interfering with Public Duties; bonds totaling in $6,500 set by judge
  • Shuffield, Stephanie – Public Intoxication; $500 bond set by judge
