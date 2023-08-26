Dayton community rallying around firefighter and family

A Dayton firefighter, husband and father of two suffered catastrophic injuries in a motorcycle accident Friday morning. A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help his family as they get through the difficult days ahead.

Bobby Higginbotham, a volunteer firefighter for Dayton Volunteer Fire Department, was traveling on US 90 west of Beltway 9 near Wallisville Road when he was involved in a major accident.

“It was a one-vehicle accident [and the] circumstances of why he laid down [the motorcycle] are unclear. No other vehicles made contact with him,” according to the Go Fund Me page.

During the aftermath of the accident, Higginbotham’s heart stopped, but a passing motorist – a nurse – started CPR on him until medics arrived. Higginbotham was transported to Ben Taub Hospital with non-operational major head injuries.

“Over the last 24 hours, they have monitored his current state with no change,” the information continues.

Bobby and his wife, Mazie, are the parents of two children – a newborn and an 8-year-old.

The Higginbotham family, as well as his friends and loved ones, and fellow firefighters at Dayton VFD, covet the community’s prayers and support during this difficult time.

To make a donation to the Go Fund Me account, go online to https://gofund.me/0b380db5

