The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 25, 2023:

Atkins, Lynne Oates – Driving While License Invalid, Criminal Trespass, Speeding; bonds totaling in $1,500 set by judge

Irizarry, Brian – Hold for Travis County (Criminal Mischief); $8,000 bond set by judge

McKinney, Sherman Jerome, Jr – Assault Public Servant, Criminal Trespass; no bond

