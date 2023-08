The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 24, 2023:

Bradford, Undrey Ramone, III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member; $5,000 bond set by judge

Steiner, Leah Michelle – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance; $50,000 bond set by judge

Bradford, Undrey Ramone, III Steiner, Leah Michelle

Share this: Twitter

Facebook