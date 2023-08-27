Denman, Frauenberger crowned Hardin HS homecoming king, queen

Halftime at the Hardin Hornets’ football game on Friday night was buzzing with activity as two deserving students – Ricko Denman and Kenadi Frauenberger – were announced as Hardin High School’s Homecoming King and Queen, respectively.

While the Hornet Band played in the moments leading up to the crowning and sash-pinning, the senior class candidates, as well as dukes and duchesses for the freshmen, sophomore and junior classes, and elementary dukes and duchesses, walked across the field and were recognized by Hornet fans, friends and family members.

Three young men – Blain Thornton, Josh Ibarra and Ricko Denman – made up the king candidates. On the queen side, three young ladies were vying for the title and crown – Kaydence Flores, Kalynn Templeton and Kenadi Frauenberger.

Homecoming Queen Kenadi Frauenberger is the daughter and youngest child of Pamela and Kevin Frauenberger. Frauenberger has attended Hardin since sophomore year and has made many friends and great memories during that time. Throughout her four years of high school, she has participated in varsity volleyball, softball, cross country, track, and cheer, Student Council, FFA, National Honors Society, dual credit courses and BPA, and currently serves as the president of her senior class.

In her free time, Frauenberger enjoys spending time with friends and family, listening to music, and doing her makeup. After high school, she plans to attend Texas A&M University to become a meteorologist.

Homecoming King Ricko Denman is the son of Meagan and Derick Gowdey. He is currently a class officer and student council officer at Hardin High School.

Denman participates in FFA, enjoys being a helping hand, and making sure people are smiling. Throughout his years in high school, he played football, basketball and baseball, and participated in track. During his free time, he enjoys hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time with friends and family.

After high school, Denman plans to pursue a degree in process technology and consider a career in the oil and gas industry.

Hardin Homecoming Queen candidate Kalynn Templeton was escorted by her father, Mike Templeton. Hardin Homecoming King candidate Blain Thornton was escorted by his mother, Amanda Williams. Hardin Homecoming Queen Kenadi Frauenberger was escorted by her father, Kevin Frauenberger. Hardin Homecoming King candidate Josh Ibarra was escorted by his mother, Dulce Castillo. Hardin Homecoming Queen candidate Kaydence Flores was escorted by her father, Shaun Flores. Hardin Homecoming King candidate Ricko Denman was escorted by his mother, Meagan Gowdey.

