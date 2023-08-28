Liberty County Jail arrest report, August 26, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 26, 2023:

  • Baucum, Howard – Public Intoxication; $500 bond set by judge
  • Crawford, Kenneth Lee – Public intoxication; no bond information available (no mugshot)
  • Hernandez-Villalobos, William – No Driver’s License; $500 bond set by judge
  • Langley, William David, IV – Possession of a Controlled Substance; Hold without bond
  • Moore, Corbin Limuel – Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport; no bond information available (no mugshot)
  • Vasquez-Perez, Levi Amilcar – Driving While Intoxicated; $1,500 bond set by judge
  • Yonkers, Stephanie Katelyn – Public Intoxication; no bond information available
