Liberty County Jail arrest report, August 26, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 26, 2023:

Baucum, Howard – Public Intoxication; $500 bond set by judge

Crawford, Kenneth Lee – Public intoxication; no bond information available (no mugshot)

Hernandez-Villalobos, William – No Driver’s License; $500 bond set by judge

Langley, William David, IV – Possession of a Controlled Substance; Hold without bond

Moore, Corbin Limuel – Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport; no bond information available (no mugshot)

Vasquez-Perez, Levi Amilcar – Driving While Intoxicated; $1,500 bond set by judge

Yonkers, Stephanie Katelyn – Public Intoxication; no bond information available

