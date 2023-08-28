Barbara Ann Barlow, aged 81, a resident of Shepherd, TX, passed away on August 23, 2023. She was born on June 16, 1942, to Arvin and Annie Smith.

Barbara’s passing is preceded by the loss of her parents, her daughter, Sharon Barlow, and her brothers, Clifton Smith, Rex Smith, Billy Joe Smith, W.A. Smith, Jimmy Smith, Otis Wayne Smith, as well as sisters, Dorothy Shavers, Katherine Comalander and Wanda Lavia.

Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, Walter Barlow, Jr. (affectionately known as Tobe), her son, Walter Barlow III, known as Trey, along with his wife Tracy. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Brandon Barlow, Bradley Barlow, Shelby Barlow, Ashley Barlow, and Kaylee Barlow and great-grandchildren, Jacob Winstead, Kady Barlow, Maverick Barlow, Bryghton Henderson, and Kiley Henderson.

Barbara was the epitome of a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her unwavering love for her family was evident in every facet of her life. She held her family close to her heart and cherished the time spent with them. Her warmth, kindness, and love created a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know her.

As a wife, Barbara stood as a pillar of strength and support for her husband, Walter, throughout their journey together. As a mother, she provided care, guidance, and unwavering love to her son Trey. As a grandmother, she showered her grandchildren with affection and created countless treasured memories. Her legacy continues through her great-grandchildren, who will hear stories of her love and kindness.

Barbara’s absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her memory will forever be etched in the hearts of those who were touched by her love and compassion. Though she has left this earthly realm, her spirit will live on through the stories and memories shared by her family and friends.

