John Marshell Hastings, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the age of 77. Born on August 5, 1946, in Columbia, South Carolina, John was the son of John Marshal Hastings and Mary Ross Leckie Hastings.

In his early years, John pursued a career as an electrical lineman before transitioning to become the proud owner of Hastings Salvage in Shepherd, Texas from 1988 to 2013. For over four decades, alongside his cherished wife of 40 years and 8 months, Lynn Hastings, John called Shepherd home.

John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication and hard work and he will be missed greatly. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Hastings, as well as his brother Gene Hastings.

John is survived by his devoted wife, Lynn Hastings; his children, Wendy Yountz and husband Gray and Robert Hastings; stepchildren, Charles Walters and Robin Miller; brother, John Hastings; sister, Marion Mathis; grandchildren, Jenny, Amber, Marshal, Tito, Brittany, Travis, Cody, Clint, Sierra, and Ty; and twenty great-grandchildren

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

