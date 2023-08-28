Sammie Jo Embry was born August 13, 1939, in Baskin, Louisiana, to parents, Dwight G. Gilliam and Valorie Duchesne Gilliam. She passed away in Coldspring, Texas, on August 25, 2023, at the age of 84.

Sammie Jo has lived in Coldspring for more than 40 years and was a retired clerk for the US Post Office in Coldspring and Point Blank. Sammie Jo and Albert Lee Embry, Jr., were married for 60 years and had two daughters.

She loved to cook at family gatherings and enjoyed taking care of her family. She also loved to crochet beautiful afghans for her family, loved fishing, and enjoyed her trips to the casino where she was always lucky. Sammie Jo loved the Houston Astros and the Houston Rockets, and could always be found near a television when wrestling was on.

She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her. Sammie Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight G. and Valorie Gilliam; husband, Albert Lee Embry, Jr. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Jo Anne Emmons and husband Billy, Mariah Shelton and husband Stephen; sister, Valda Stephenson; grandchildren, Whitney Fulcher, Melanie Smith, Douglas Chaudoir; great-grandchildren, Marlee Thornton, Weston Smith, Aubree Smith. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

