Maria Concepcion Gomez, 67, of Liberty, Texas, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, on Sunday, August 20, 2023, in Houston, Texas, with her family by her side. She was born on December 18, 1955, in Mexico, to the late Gregorio and Josefa Sorola Borrego.

Maria was a loving wife, mother, Yaya, sister and friend to many. She was very selfless and loved nothing more than helping others or proudly giving the shirt off her back to those in need. Maria was shy and quiet but stayed extremely strong through her valiant battle with cancer. She enjoyed baking cakes, which she did for years, and sewing wedding and quinceañera dresses. Maria was passionate about sewing things for her grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family.

Maria was dedicated to her faith in the Lord. She and her husband Jose were longtime members at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty where she was very active, serving on the communion ministry and in various other capacities. Maria will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers Jose Guadalupe Silva and Isidro Borrego. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband of fifty years, Jose Manuel Gomez; her daughter Josselin Diaz and husband Jose; her grandchildren Angelli, Sofia, and Valentina Diaz, Joseph, Josue, and John Garcia; her aunt who raised her as her own, Guadalupe Sorola; her siblings Salomon Silva, Maria Ibarra, Arturo Silva, Isabel Ramos, and Juan Francisco Silva; her many nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 8pm, on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 411 Milam Street in Liberty. A Rosary will be recited at 6pm at the church. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10am, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Fr. Bart Jasilek, S.V.D. as the Celebrant.

A Rite of Committal will immediately follow in Liberty Catholic Cemetery in Liberty. Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

María Concepción Gómez, de 67 años, de Liberty, Texas, falleció tranquilamente después de una valiente batalla contra el cáncer, el Domingo 20 de Agosto de 2023, en Houston, Texas, con su familia a su lado. Nació el 18 de Diciembre de 1955 en México, hija del fallecido Gregorio y Josefa Sorola Borrego.

María fue una amorosa esposa, madre, Yaya, hermana y amiga de muchos. Era muy generosa y amaba nada más que ayudar a los demás o regalar con orgullo la camiseta que llevaba a los necesitados. María era tímida y tranquila, pero se mantuvo extremadamente fuerte durante su valiente batalla contra el cáncer. Le gustaba hacer pasteles, cual hizo durante años, y coser vestidos de novia y quinceañera. María era apasionada en coser cosas para sus nietos a quienes amaba incondicionalmente. Su pasatiempo favorito de todos era pasar tiempo con su familia.

María estaba dedicada a su fe en el Señor. Ella y su esposo José fueron miembros durante mucho tiempo de la Iglesia Católica Inmaculada Concepción en Liberty, donde ella fue muy activa, sirviendo como Ministro de la Eucaristía y en varias otras capacidades. María será profundamente extrañada y recordada con cariño por todos los que la conocieron y amaron.

María fue precedida en la muerte por sus padres; y sus hermanos José Guadalupe Silva e Isidro Borrego. Deja para atesorar su amoroso recuerdo, a su esposo durante cincuenta años, José Manuel Gómez; su hija Josselin Díaz y su esposo José; sus nietos Angelli, Sofia, y Valentina Diaz, Joseph, Josué y John García; su tía que la crió como si fuera suya, Guadalupe Sorola; sus hermanos Salomón Silva, María Ibarra, Arturo Silva, Isabel Ramos y Juan Francisco Silva; sus muchas sobrinas y sobrinos; y una gran cantidad de otros queridos familiares y amigos.

Están invitados a visitar a la familia desde las 5 pm hasta las 8 pm, el Viernes 25 de Agosto de 2023, en la Iglesia Católica Immaculate Conception, 411 Milam Street en Liberty. A las 6:00 pm se rezará el Rosario en la Iglesia. Se llevará a cabo una Misa de Resurrección a las 10 am, el Sabado 26 de Agosto de 2023, en la Iglesia Católica Inmaculada Concepción con el Padre Bart Jasilek, S.V.D. como Celebrante. Inmediatamente seguirá el Rito de Sepelio en el Cementerio Católico de Liberty.

Las condolencias se pueden compartir en línea con la familia visitando http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

