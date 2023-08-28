Sabra Nell “Toby” Hulsey Hollister, 89, of Saratoga, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Paradigm at Kountze in Kountze, Texas, surrounded by loving family. Toby was born on July 17, 1934, to the late Henry Materson Hulsey and Minnie Belle Waldrep in Corrigan, Texas.

Sabra Nell Hulsey Hollister, nicknamed “Toby” by her brothers many years ago, was a remarkable and talented woman. She was raised with her siblings primarily in Hull, Texas, and she was the precious daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry “Red” Hulsey. She attended Hull-Daisetta ISD and was a high school graduate from that school in 1951. She was trained in classical piano as a child and teenager and played piano for the First Assembly of God church in Saratoga after she married Tilman Hollister, and they made their home in Saratoga. She played piano beautifully and lovingly for the church for sixty years.

In her late twenties, she served as County Treasurer, possibly the youngest county treasurer of Hardin County’s history, at the courthouse in Kountze, Texas. Later she worked as Business Manager for West Hardin School and eventually retired from that position. Additionally, through the years she was a much-loved Sunday School teacher at Saratoga AG.

Later in her life, she was a board member for the church while continuing her service there as teacher and pianist. Her best friends were also members of Saratoga AG, Carroll Sellers and Sue Anderson, both preceding her in death. Her husband of over 60 years, Tilman Hollister, preceded her in death in 2012. Debbie, her older daughter, remained with her mother to attend her needs. Donna, her younger daughter, presented her parents with two delightful grandchildren, Kelsey and Korey, who brought their grandparents great joy, and they have many fond memories of their time at the homeplace in Saratoga.

All of us shared many wonderful family meals, Christmas celebrations, and moments of joy in Saratoga with our family, and these good memories will remain with us forever. Donna and I are thankful for Mom’s guidance in our lives and her Christian influence and wisdom. She was really our very best friend.

We know “Miss Toby” will be greatly missed in the community and in her church, and my sister and I will live the remainder of our lives benefitting from the things she taught us, the love she gave, the wisdom she shared, and the laughter that was always in her heart. She was a joyful lady who loved her family and friends and was devoted in service and love to God. She will be greatly missed and always cherished.

Toby is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tilman L. Hollister of 60 years; brothers, Kelton Sirmans, Charles Hulsey, Chuck Hulsey; and sister, Maurice Carter.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Debbie Hollister and husband, Alf Flowers of Saratoga, Texas, Donna Cazares and husband Daniel of Lumberton, Texas; grandchildren, Kelsey Cazares, Korey Cazares; many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, 2:00 p.m. at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Josh Alpers officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.

Honoring Toby as pallbearers are, Korey Cazares, Isaiah Cazares, Hunter Doiron, Jason Anderson, Jake Bordes, and Jerid Bordes. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Sabra Nell “Toby” Hollister please visit our Sympathy Store.

